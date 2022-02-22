Cut it out with the loser points

The Philadelphia Flyers lost again on Monday afternoon, falling to the Carolina Hurricanes, 4-3 in overtime.

The Flyers played a pretty damn good game against one of the East’s elite, outshooting the ‘Canes 11-2 in the first period, en route to a 41-31 advantage in the game.

Gerry Mayhew continued his run of production, scoring his third goal in the last two games, and sixth overall, to tie the game in the first minute of the second period, only 25 seconds after Nino Niederreiter put Carolina on the board on just their third shot of the game.

There are things to enjoy about the Flyers right now- Mayhew is a lot of fun. Isaac Ratcliffe has impressed. The Travii have both looked more like what fans expected lately. Scott Laughton brings it every night. Zack MacEwen got in another fight.

But still, like, they gotta stop with these loser points.

Philly’s 10 post-regulation losses are the most in the league. Six of the OTLs have come since the end of the first 10-game losing streak, meaning once the season was already over. If those six losses came in regulation, the Flyers would be in the driver’s seat for a top-3 draft pick.

Of course, since it’s a lottery, it’s all luck anyway.

Listen to the postgame!