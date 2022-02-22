Preview: Flyers will host the Blues in hopes of ending their current winless streak

The Flyers continue their season’s longest stretch of home games tonight against yet another tough opponent, the Central Division’s second-place St. Louis Blues.

Flyers vs. St. Louis Blues When: 7:00p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA TV: ESPN+, NBC Sports Philadelphia Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic

While the Flyers have played up to the level of a number of cup contenders since the All Star Game—including overtime losses to the Penguins and Hurricanes and a last-minute regulation loss to the Capitals—they have not pulled out a win. With losses in each of the five games since the break, they’re now halfway to another double digit winless streak, something we’ve already endured two of this season.

The Blues are quietly one of the best teams in the West—third in points and fourth in points percentage. Their 3.53 goals per game is fifth in the NHL, they’ve got the second-ranked power play and the fifth-ranked penalty kill.

While they’ve been getting very solid goaltending out of 26-year-old Ville Husso and his 12-3-2 record, a .936 save percentage and a league-leading 1.97 goals against average, it looks like the Flyers will at least be getting a break there, as his tandem-mate Jordan Binnington will be getting the start. Binnington is 11-10-3 with an .898 save percentage and a 3.35 goals against average, a stark contrast to Husso’s stats this year.

As the NHL season inches closer and closer to the trade deadline, we’re getting to the point where teams will have to decide where they fall as buyers or sellers, and thus what their game plan is going to be for the rest of the season. While all of the moves the Flyers management has made thus far signals that they’re still trying to win hockey games, it seems unlikely they haven’t made up their minds internally. Most Flyers fans have already accepted their fate as a non-playoff team this year—and if you’re going to miss the playoffs you might as well be in contention for the lottery. Injuries and circumstance have already made a lot of those decisions for Flyers brass, as the best lineup they can ice right now still includes a forward corps that’s almost half AHL players. All that remains now is to live through the deadline and keep on losing games—if that’s your sort of thing. All of this is to say that a loss to a tough opponent like the Blues wouldn’t be the worst thing in the world and that any one of these games could end up being someone’s final game as a Flyer.

Projected Flyers lines:

Oskar Lindblom—Claude Giroux—Cam Atkinson

James van Riemsdyk—Scott Laughton—Travis Konecny

Max Willman—Morgan Frost—Gerald Mayhew

Isaac Ratcliffe—Patrick Brown—Zack MacEwen

Ivan Provorov—Justin Braun

Travis Sanheim—Rasmus Ristolainen

Keith Yandle—Nick Seeler

Carter Hart/Martin Jones

(Martin Jones/Kirill Ustimenko)

Projected Blues lines:

Brandon Saad—Ryan O’Reilly—David Perron

Pavel Buchnevich—Robert Thomas—Vladimir Tarasenko

Ivan Barbashev—Brayden Schenn—Jordan Kyrou

Klim Kostin—Tyler Bozak—Oskar Sundqvist

Niko Mikkola—Colton Parayko

Torey Krug—Justin Faulk

Jake Walman—Robert Bortuzzo

Jordan Binnington

(Ville Husso)

Keep an eye on:

Gerald Mayhew, who has found his scoring touch: 6 goals in 10 games including 3 in the last 2. Of course, the Flyers are only 1-3-1 when Mayhew scores, but they’re also 14-21-9 when he doesn’t, so ha! We’ll take what we can get at this point in terms of bringing some enjoyment to losses. The Winter of Gerald rages on.

Vladimir Tarasenko, who was passed on in the expansion draft last summer and the subject of many a worry that he would not return to his standard of play. After his trade request was made public, there were a number of teams circling, but no move was made. His season thus far has likely made some of those teams regret it: 18 goals and 27 assists for 45 points in 44 games. His goals per 60 minutes pace is back to his pre-2019 numbers and his assists per 60 minutes is the best of his career. Tarasenko is tied with Pavel Buchnevich for the team lead in scoring.

Travis Sanheim, who, as this Tweet from Alex Appleyard points out, is thriving points-wise under interim coach Mike Yeo. Sanheim had 3 points in the season’s first 22 games under Alain Vigneault, but now has 15 in 26 since Yeo took over. That’s tied for sixth among NHL defensemen since December 6, bested by Roman Josi, Devon Toews, Kris Letang, Cale Makar, and Brady Skjei.

Pavel Buchnevich, who you may remember lit up the Flyers last year to the tune of 5 goals and 4 assists in 7 games as a New York Ranger. Buchnevich is having the best season of his career in his first in St. Louis on a line with a rejuvenated Tarasenko and Robert Thomas, tied for the team lead in scoring with 45 points in 43 games.

The Flyers’ net, since, as of now, they have not yet announced whether Carter Hart will be back in the lineup. If he’s dressed, it’s likely he’ll start, since Martin Jones played yesterday in the overtime loss to Carolina.

Justin Faulk, who is on a six-game point streak and playing on a pair with Torey Krug. A point tonight would extend his streak to seven, setting a new career high for Faulk. Faulk has 21 points in 31 career games against the Flyers.

Stray stats: