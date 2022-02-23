Wednesday Morning Fly By: It’s happening again

*The Flyers lost again. They’ve now lost several games in a row. Yes, just like that one time. And that other time. RECAP!

*Hart’s eye is still wonky, which is why we saw Marty J. again last night. [NBC Sports Philly]

*In a season with not a lot of fun happening, Gerry Mayhew and Patrick Brown continue to be just like... fun. Pure fun. It’s fantastic. [NBC Sports Philly]

*Also fun (mostly): The Kids. Charlie looks at the current top-20 prospects in the Flyers’ system right now. [The Athletic]

*The whole Next-GM-Danny-Briere thing is technically pure speculation at this point, but the organization sure does seem to be prepping us for that reality, sooner than later. [Inquirer]

*All the deadline rumors in one place! Ranked! As long as you have ESPN+ you can enjoy this! [ESPN+]

*A couple of hockey fans are doing the work to try and make the game more accessible to more people. [FiveThirtyEight]

*Monday was “Family Day” in parts of Canada, in case you didn’t know that, and as such a reflection on the dysfunctional family that is the hockey world seems relevant. [The Hockey News]

*The Team USA women’s hockey team didn’t seem to be as close to a Gold as their Silver made it seem. What happened there? [The Ice Garden]

*And finally, what NHL goalies are able to do with their bodies is wild. And it can really impact their lives outside of the game. [The Athletic]