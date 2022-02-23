Elite at losing

Imagine sucking as bad as the Philadelphia Flyers.

Seriously.

The Flyers lost their sixth straight game on Tuesday night at the Wells Fargo Center, falling 4-1 to Brayden Schenn and the St. Louis Blues.

Philadelphia has won only 2 of the last 21 games. They’re 7-22-8 (0.378 points-percentage) since November 18.

And you know what the sickest part is? They’re still not the worst team in the league!

Philly is 10 points up on the Arizona Coyotes, and 11 points up on the Montreal Canadiens for the bottom spots in the NHL.

And although the Flyers have fewer victories, and fewer regulation victories, than the Seattle Kraken and New Jersey Devils, they remain ahead of them in the standings, albeit by a point or four.

The race for the third, fourth, fifth and sixth worst teams is shaping up to be a real fight: Seattle, Jersey, Buffalo and Philadelphia all boast sub-.400 points-percentages and goal-differentials reminiscent of Mike Sillinger.

What the Flyers do have going for them is that they’re THIS BAD with Claude Giroux, Justin Braun, and Rasmus Ristolainen in the lineup. When they move these players on or before the March 21 trade deadline, the Orange and Black will have the opportunity, in their final 20 games or so, to bottom out even further in pursuit of the third-worst record in the league.

And if that’s not something to look forward to, I don’t know what is!

Anyway, there are 31 games left. Check out the postgame.