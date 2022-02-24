Thursday Morning Fly By: Too many days off

*Why no game ‘til Saturday? Why prolong this season anymore than we must? Hurry up. Anyhoo, here’s what we learned from the latest loss. [BSH]

*Charlie went on the record with AGM Brent Flahr to talk about the current state of the Flyers’ prospect. First up, the forwards. [The Athletic]

*Speaking of prospects, these three are players that the Flyers might think about targeting as they get the fire sale going. [BSH]

*About that fire sale... as the deadline nears, a lot of eyes are going to be on the Flyers. Because no one is 100% sure they’re actually going to fix this. [ProHockeyTalk]

*Unsurprisingly, Claude Giroux appears very high on the latest TSN Tradebait list. [TSN]

*Here’s a thing I bet you didn’t expect to read today. Or yesterday. Or any day this week: Sean Avery is mounting a comeback. [Sportsnet]

*DGB offers some advice for those of us rooting for our team to lose. [The Athletic]

*Some awful news came out of Toronto yesterday; one of their prospects has been diagnosed with a brain tumor. [Pension Plan Puppets]

*And finally... new BSH Radio! It continues to be more entertaining than the actual hockey team, please to enjoy. [BSH]