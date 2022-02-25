Friday Morning Fly By: It’s the streakin’ weekend

*Flyers are back tomorrow afternoon, hooray! Going for loss number seven. It’s fun, at this point. Anyhoo, since every time I go to a Flyers game I see several women with purses being turned away at the door, and no one wears a mask of course, perhaps it’s a good idea to read this refresher on the rules down at The Farg. [Inquirer]

*There may be some guys back in the lineup tomorrow, which is good? Theoretically? [NBC Sports Philly]

*Part two of Charlie’s conversation with Brent Flahr focuses on the defensive prospects. It’s excellent, of course. [The Athletic]

*The Claude Giroux Trade Speculation continues to evolve and develop and will not stop until Deadline Day. [Inquirer]

*Meltzer had some random bits and bobs yesterday. [Hockeybuzz]

*There are quite a few new coaches in the NHL this season. This is how all of them are doing. [ESPN+]

* There was a bit of eyebrow raising when the Montréal Canadiens hired Martin St. Louis as their new head coach. But it really seems to be working out. [Habs Eyes On The Prize]

*The drop pass: good or bad? [The Hockey News]

*And finally our newest BSHer has kicked off his new series, where he aims to explain some of the ins-and-outs of hockey that folks might not totally understand. Let us know what you think! [BSH]