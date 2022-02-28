Monday Morning Fly By: The W’s are back

*The Flyers won a game this weekend! A Saturday afternoon game at that. What a time. Here’s what we learned. [BSH]

*The wins may come more regularly now that the team is getting healthy again. Joel Farabee was back Saturday. And Derrick Brassard was back in the lineup, too. Hopefully being showcased for a deadline move. [Inquirer]

*And, rather unbelievably, Kevin Hayes is close to a return?? Is this a good idea? [BSH]

*Oh and they sent Morgan Frost to Lehigh Valley. Again. For... reasons. [BSH]

*After that win against the Capitals, our pal Jordan Hall had a few thoughts, mostly trade-related. [NBC Sports Philly]

*The Flyers are funding a huge outdoor street hockey rink project for Snider Hockey and it is awesome. [Flyers]

*Flyers alum Ruslan Fedotenko is from Ukraine. Akim Aliu spent a large chunk of his life in Ukraine. It’s hard to imagine what these guys, and everyone in or from Ukraine, are going through. [The Athletic]

*And finally, in case you missed it, a brand new Flyperbole dropped Friday! [BSH]