Thursday Morning Fly By: That’s our captain!

*That’s Captain All-Star Captain Claude Giroux to you, thank you very much. [BSH]

*We talk a lot about the NHL’s inability to market itself properly so it’ll be interesting to see if they whiff on this All-Star Weekend, which sounds like it has the potential to be very, very cool. [BSH]

*These power rankings come in the form of one cool fact about every All-Star player, which is pretty fun. [ESPN]

*Anyhoo, back to the Flyers. Here’s what we learned from their SECOND WIN IN A ROW the other night. Big news, that. [BSH]

*If anything, it showed that the players aren’t ready to give up on the season just yet. [The Athletic]

*So about that retool that the Flyers are intending to do... what are the odds that it’s going to be enough? [Inquirer]

*Midseason grades for the Metro! [Canes Country]

*The Olympics are, amazingly, here! Women’s hockey, which unlike the men this time around will be a best-on-best tournament, kicks off this week. [The Ice Garden]

*Speaking of the Olympics, who else is absolutely pumped for curling?! [FiveThirtyEight]

*32 Thoughts, zero about your Flyers, which means you can read this and simply enjoy. [Sportsnet]

*And finally, it’s the Prospect Report! This time with a focus on the college kids. [BSH]