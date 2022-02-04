Friday Morning Fly By: Welcome to Claude-Star Weekend

*It’s Claude-Star Weekend babies! The festivities kick off this evening on ESPN and it really does look to be a fun event. Tonight, particularly. [Inquirer]

*And Giroux is going to be participating in one of coolest-sounding events taking place on the Bellagio fountains, which is wild. [The Hockey News]

*We’ve been hearing a lot about and seeing a lot of Danny Briere lately. So let’s learn about what he’s doing with the club. [NBC Sports Philly]

*The Athletic polled a bunch of NHL agents about various and sundry things, the most notable — for us, at least — of which was asking them which clubs they steer their players toward, money being equal. The Flyers were third on the list. Hmm, curious. [The Athletic]

*So why is it that agents, whose livelihoods depend on the happiness and success of their clients, think this ‘failing organization’ with a ‘terrible culture’ is a good place to play? [NBC Sports Philly]

*Local boy in the Olympics alert!! This story is neat. [Inquirer]

*New Covid protocols will kick in soon and unsurprisingly, players and coaches are looking forward to the change. [ProHockeyTalk]

*And finally... a new BSH Radio for your Friday morning! We give some midseason assessments, yell about stuff, it’s fun you’ll like it. [BSH]