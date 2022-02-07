Monday Morning Fly By: Giroux appreciation edition

*Claude Giroux, All-Star MVP. [BSH]

*Giroux is just the third Flyer ever to win All-Star MVP, just another example of his remarkable time with this franchise, against all odds. [NBC Sports Philly]

*It was G’s seventh All-Star appearance, and here he is looking back on all that fun. [Inquirer]

*The All-Star Weekend as a whole was pretty fun to watch, for an NHL production. If you missed the Skills Competition Friday night, here are the results and highlights. [ProHockeyTalk]

*And here are 21 entire fun things that happened this weekend! Fun, actual real fun. Hopefully you all enjoyed it too. [Sportsnet]

*Speaking of fun highlights, the Flyers have a whole lot of pretty cool All-Star moments through the years. [Inquirer]

*Despite the inevitable, Claude Giroux says he remains focused on the Flyers as things get back underway this week. [BSH]

*Apparently the KHL has elected to end its season after the Olympic break. Because of Covid? [ProHockeyTalk]

*The men won’t kick off until later this week but the women’s Olympic hockey started this weekend and so far, it’s been pretty great. [The Ice Garden]

*And finally, with the men’s tourney right on the horizon, there’s another cool story of a guy with a Flyers connection getting a shot at the Olympic dream with the NHLers out of the way. [Inquirer]