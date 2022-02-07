Claude Giroux named NHL’s First Star of the Week after earning All-Star MVP honors

Is Claude Giroux the best player in the NHL? It certainly looks that way.

The Philadelphia Flyers captain was named the captain of the Metropolitan Division last week and went on to lead them to victory at the All-Star Game in Las Vegas this weekend. Giroux was named the MVP of the All-Star Game with two goals, one assist, and a lot of smiles as the Metro took home the $1 million check.

After being named the best player at the All-Star Game, it was only right that Giroux was named the best player in the entire league. On Monday, Giroux was named the NHL’s First Star of the Week for his efforts.

Giroux has been the Flyers’ best player this season, which is nothing new for the captain. He leads the team with 36 points (17 goals, 19 assists) in 45 games. There are no signs of slowing down for the 32-year-old forward.

This year was Giroux’s seventh appearance at an All-Star Game. That tied him for the second-most in Flyers history –– Bobby Clarke played in nine. He was the third Flyers player to earn MVP honors at the midseason event after Wayne Simmonds won it in Los Angeles in 2017 and Reggie Leach in Detroit way back in 1980.

Giroux is approaching a few milestone marks. He just recently played in his 700th game as Flyers captain, is 15 games away from 1,000 in his career, and is seven points away from 900. The Flyers have 17 games before the trade deadline on March 21st.

If Giroux does get traded, which is looking more and more likely by the day, he’s going out with one hell of a bang. It’s still ultimately his decision due to his no-movement clause, and he’s more than earned that throughout his career.