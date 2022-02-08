Tuesday Morning Fly By: Okay now what

*It’s been over 48 hours, which means our little leaky lizard brains have already moved on from the Claude Giroux All-Star zeitgeist, and there is no game until tomorrow so uh... Happy Tuesday, pals! Anyhoo, Danny Briere. You think he’s going to help? [BSH]

*In case you needed further proof that Flyers fans are the only people on earth who have bad things to say about Claude Giroux, here’s a bunch of NHL players telling you how good he is. [Inquirer]

*Oh yeah, and he’s also the NHL first star of the week! [BSH]

*If he wants to stay (and that’s a seriously big IF at this point), Chuck’s got a decision to make about Rasmus Ristolainen. [NBC Sports Philly]

*Everyone was a winner, really, but Claude was the big winner and also there were some losers. Here’s a list. [The Hockey News]

*Let’s wrap up the All-Star stuff with various and sundry things from DGB. [The Athletic]

*We’re kicking off the second half of the season tomorrow, which seems like a fine time to think about the big stories around the league in the back half. [The Hockey News]

*And finally, men’s Olympic hockey starts tomorrow, here’s what you need to know. [ProHockeyTalk]