Wednesday Morning Fly By: And we’re back

*The Flyers are back tonight! Aren’t you excited? Surely you’ve been waiting with baited breath for their return to the ice. Anyhoo, the Flyers made the Danny Briere thing official yesterday by bestowing him with the Dwight Schrute title. [Inquirer]

*Claude Giroux’s teammates took some time at the end of practice yesterday to honor their Captain’s All-Star achievements. It was lovely. [NBC Sports Philly]

*So outside of the Philly bubble... Jack Eichel is going to make his debut with the already-extremely-good Golden Knights soon. Anyone else super pumped to see how he looks with talented teammates?? Seems like it’s going to be fun. [Sportsnet]

*Over in China the women’s hockey quarterfinals are set, so this is when things are really going to get good. [The Ice Garden]

*The big news obviously was Canada taking the first game between them and Team USA. [ProHockeyTalk]

*Men’s hockey stuff kicks off soon and with no NHLers, here are the players you’ll want to watch. [The Athletic]

*Without those NHLers the Canada-USA dominance pretty much dies. Which... is kind of more fun? Seeing some of the smaller countries advance is fun. Anyone else think so? [FiveThirtyEight]

*And finally, while you’re out here calling Comcast greedy cash-grabbing money-grubbers because people like Gritty the Penguins are out here doing... this. [Pensburgh]