Red Wings 6, Flyers 3: Pain.

Five different players scored as the Detroit Red Wings easily handled the Philadelphia Flyers in a 6-3 win at the Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday night as the Orange and Black fell flat again — this time following a break over All-Star weekend.

Puck drop

Busy start to this one as the Red Wings would open the scoring with Dylan Larkin getting credit for a goal off Ivan Provorov’s skate to make it 1-0 less than three minutes in.

But the Flyers had a response in the form of Isaac Ratcliffe’s first career NHL goal to even things at 1-1. Detroit would challenge for goaltender interference and lose big-time.

Isaac Ratcliffe may end up getting credit for the goal as it appeared to deflect in off of his leg. It would be Ratcliffe's first NHL goal (and point). pic.twitter.com/o6UW0sFMDy — Ryan Gilbert (@RGilbertSOP) February 10, 2022

Results of the first power play under new assistant coach John Torchetti had similar results prior to his time: nada.

Mason Raymond erased the tie game by bouncing on a loose puck in front of Carter Hart to make it 2-1. The 12th of the season for the rookie and a certain Calder Trophy finalist.

An interesting decision by Nick Seeler to block the shot directly in front of Carter Hart. pic.twitter.com/VzuabgLyPt — Ryan Gilbert (@RGilbertSOP) February 10, 2022

Hold the phone — a great bounce back shift from the Flyers as Travis Sanheim rips one past Alex Nedeljkovic to make it 2-2 in a wild first 10 minutes.

A great find by Giroux and Sanheim goes top shelf. pic.twitter.com/tingF9Icu9 — Ryan Gilbert (@RGilbertSOP) February 10, 2022

After an early flurry things tempered off in the second half of the period as we’d only have four goals through the first 20 minutes.

After 20: Flyers 1, Red Wings 2

Early power play for Detroit but a strong rush up ice by Sanheim forced the issue and Larkin ended up taking a cross-checking call trying to get back and defend.

Best save of the night from Carter Hart on Filip Zadina moving from his right to his left to deny a go-ahead goal and the best chance of the second.

Detroit would not be denied of a lead, though, as a dominant shift payed off with a Pius Suter goal to make it 3-2 with a quick snap shot over the blocker of Hart.

Another look at the Torchetti-led power play but nothing doing as the Red Wings killed off another with relative ease — continuing to carry play in all three zones of the middle stanza.

Already playing with fire, the hole would get deeper for the Flyers as Robby Fabbri beat Hart from the left circle to make it 4-2 with nine minutes remaining in another lifeless second period in a season full of them.

Pius Suter enters the zone, uses Rasmus Ristolainen as a traffic cone, and Robby Fabbri beats Carter Hart. pic.twitter.com/m6ff1kRqlx — Ryan Gilbert (@RGilbertSOP) February 10, 2022

Fortunate bounce pulled the Flyers right back to 4-3 with Scott Laughton finding a loose puck in front just 21 seconds later. Travis Konecny blindly fired one at the Detroit net and the hockey God’s rewarded with Laughton making no mistake.

Laughts stays , extending his point-streak to four games with this tally. #DETvsPHI | #BringItToBroad pic.twitter.com/as04JA0QCV — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) February 10, 2022

The referees put us through another Flyers power play prior to intermission to take the count to 0-for-4 on the night, but at least this one included Red Wings defender Moritz Seider just toying with the home club for a solid minute or so of the kill.

After 40: Red Wings 4, Flyers 3

Despite coming in as the NHL’s worst third period team, Detroit wasn’t budging early through the first half of the third in carrying play while protecting their one-goal lead.

Making things tougher would be a Givani Smith goal to push the lead to 5-3 with just a little over 11 minutes left in regulation. Smith calmly beat Hart through the five-hole to put a nominal cap on a night that Hart would very much like to forget.

Speaking of forgetting — a period the period the Flyers would like to forget with just one shot through 15 minutes to include another failed power play to push that unit to 0-for-5 on the night.

Final: Red Wings 6, Flyers 3

Pain.