Tuesday Morning Fly By: What if we tried back-to-back wins?

*The Edmonton Oilers are in town tonight. They have Connor McDavid, in case you didn’t know this. The Flyers defense is... the Flyers defense. Should be fun! Maybe two wins in a row, as a treat? Anyhoo, Morgan Frost is officially back in the AHL, but good news: Nate Thompson was back at practice yesterday. [Inquirer]

*Charlie wrapped up February (it’s March, wtf) with one of his excellent mailbags. Tackles some trade stuff, some Konecny stuff, some other stuff. [The Athletic]

*The hockey world has decided to sanction Russia in its own way, first with the IIHF banning both Russia and Belarus from international play and moving next year’s World Juniors Championship out of Russia. [ProHockeyTalk]

*Then the NHL issued a statement, saying they are suspending their relationships with Russian businesses and shutting down their Russian-language media for the time being. [NHL.com]

*In case you were wondering, how do the latest trade rumors affect the Leafs? [Sportsnet]

*And finally, DGB’s latest ranking has somehow moved the Flyers OUT of the bottom five. That’s wild. Bonkers metrics in that man’s head. [The Athletic]