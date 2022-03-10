Thursday Morning Fly By: Going down south

*The Flyers are down in Sunrise this evening to say hello to the Florida Panthers. Before we get to that, here’s what we learned from a stolen win over the Golden Knights. [BSH]

*About those Panthers... they’re real good, pals. [The Athletic]

*One fun thing to look forward to tonight is the return of Cam York. Finally. [NBC Sports Philly]

*We gotta talk about Ivan Provorov. [BSH]

*Perhaps shoring up the defense a little will make things easier on Carter Hart, who pretty much single-handedly won that Vegas game. [BSH]

*And speaking of Hart... the Flyers have a long history of wasting the careers of their best players. A long, long history. They can’t do that with Carter Hart. [The Athletic]

*We’re going to see the Carolina Hurricanes later this week, so what better time to take a look around the Metro. [Canes Country]

*This week’s Prospect Report is in, and some of the kids are making the playoffs! [BSH]

*Just about every NHL player is underpaid relative to the value their labor provides, but these guys especially. [FiveThirtyEight]

*And finally... Scott Laughton: Lax Bro. That really fits, don’t you think? [Inquirer]