 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Flyperbole: Cuuuuursed

Have you ever danced with the Devils in the pale moonlight?

By estebomb and Ryan Quigley
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NHL: Vegas Golden Knights at Philadelphia Flyers Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Steve welcomes Ryan Quigley to the show to talk about curses, Rasmus Ristolainen extension rumors, Claude Giroux trade speculation, Batman, Carter Hart, and more wholesome topics somewhat related to the Philadelphia Flyers.

Make sure to follow us on twitter @Flyperbole and @ryanquigz. Also, follow @BSH_Radio and don’t forget to rate us on iTunes! You can find the entire Broad Street Hockey audio offerings in the following places: iTunes, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and RSS.

More From Broad Street Hockey

Loading comments...