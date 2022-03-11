Friday Morning Fly By: No streaks for you

*Well the Flyers tried, but no winning streak to be had here. First game of the Retool Era was a big ol’ L. Mostly because the other team is very very good and the Flyers are very very bad. RECAP!

*Yeah so the Flyers re-signed Rasmus Ristolainen. Not sure if you saw The News. [Inquirer] [NBC Sports Philly]

*Charlie had some thoughts about the deal, once it was confirmed. [The Athletic]

*If you’d like to know what the national media types think about the deal, well, they think it’s bad too. Jokes on them huh?! hahahahahahahahahahahah[ProHockeyTalk]

*Anyhoo just for funsies we thought we’d let you eye-test some things. [BSH]

*And finally, what better timing for two brand new podcast episodes! First up, a new Flyperbole with special guest Ryan Quigley... [BSH]

*... and a spanking new BSH Radio, recorded about 15 minutes after the deal was announced. So you know it’s good. [BSH]