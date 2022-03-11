Will sports ever be good again?

Earlier Thursday, the Philadelphia Flyers re-signed defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen to a five-year, $25.5 million contract extension.

For an encore, the Orange and Black gave up four first period goals en route to a 6-3 loss to the Florida Panthers in Sunrise.

Back in Philly, the 76ers got smoked by Brooklyn Nets, with Ben Simmons sitting courtside, smirking.

Quite a day to be a sports fan in the City of Brotherly Love.

Luckily, there are only 25 games remaining in this godforsaken hockey season, not that I’m counting or anything.

Oh and Scott Laughton, whose level of play and work ethic have been one of the few bright spots of 2021-22, got steamrolled in the middle of the second period and did not return after suffering what was deemed a “head injury.”

Scott Laughton went hard into the boards in an awkward position and was helped off the ice. pic.twitter.com/Bujri55bI1 — Ryan Gilbert (@RGilbertSOP) March 11, 2022

So pretty much just a great night all around for the Flyers, the city of Philadelphia and sports in general.

GO PHILLIES!