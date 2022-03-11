 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Will sports ever be good again?

Postgame 3/10

By Bill Matz
Philadelphia Flyers v Florida Panthers Photo by Eliot J. Schechter/NHLI via Getty Images

Earlier Thursday, the Philadelphia Flyers re-signed defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen to a five-year, $25.5 million contract extension.

For an encore, the Orange and Black gave up four first period goals en route to a 6-3 loss to the Florida Panthers in Sunrise.

Back in Philly, the 76ers got smoked by Brooklyn Nets, with Ben Simmons sitting courtside, smirking.

Quite a day to be a sports fan in the City of Brotherly Love.

Luckily, there are only 25 games remaining in this godforsaken hockey season, not that I’m counting or anything.

Oh and Scott Laughton, whose level of play and work ethic have been one of the few bright spots of 2021-22, got steamrolled in the middle of the second period and did not return after suffering what was deemed a “head injury.”

So pretty much just a great night all around for the Flyers, the city of Philadelphia and sports in general.

GO PHILLIES!

