Monday Morning Fly By: Countdown to 1k

*This whole “leading by one late in the third, give up the tying goal late, lose in OT” script is almost funny at this point. Almost. Slightly less funny against a team as bad as Montreal. RECAP!

*The Flyers lost on Saturday too. Here’s what we learned. [BSH]

*With Scott Laughton out of the lineup for the foreseeable, the Flyers had no choice but to give Morgan Frost another look. Once again, he’s hoping to seize the opportunity. [Inquirer]

*After the Risto signing the rumors surrounding the Flyers’ defense didn’t die, in fact lots of speculation is being kicked up amongst the talking heads. That’s fun. [BSH]

*We’ll put a bow on the extension with Charlie’s piece, which is, of course, outstanding. This contract signaled a lot of things for the future of this team. None of them are good. [The Athletic]

*Derrick Brassard is no longer fazed by the trade deadline; to be expected from a guy that’s been traded a whole bunch of times. [NBC Sports Philly]

*Perhaps you’ve noticed, but the Flyers are suffering from some pretty low attendance numbers this season. [Inquirer]

*So Avs Captain Gabriel Landeskog needs knee surgery and will be out for an undetermined length of time. Seems like a good time to put the screws to them, Chuck. [ESPN]

*And finally, theoretically, the Flyers will be hiring a new coach this summer. Might Chuck get spicy and bring some talent over from the Euro leagues? [The Hockey News]