Gotta lead the league in something...

The Philadelphia Flyers extended a game beyond regulation for the 15th time this season, going to overtime with the Montreal Canadiens tied at three on Sunday night. And for the 11th time in those 15 games, the Flyers lost.

Philly regained its league lead in overtime losses, after a brief tie with the Washington Capitals, Winnipeg Jets and Anaheim Ducks as the only teams with double digit loser points.

While loser points are bad for a team that should be full-on tanking, at least the Flyers didn’t get two points in the standings, and as of this writing, hold the fourth-worst record by total points AND points-percentage in the league.

The Flyers (.398 points-percentage) fell below a .400 points-percentage for the season, putting them firmly in contention for Worst Team in the League, alongside the Seattle Kraken (.344), Arizona Coyotes (.345), and Canadiens (.339).

We’re just in survive mode with these Flyers at this point. Twenty-three games left.

Claude Giroux, who notched the 900th point of his career against the Habs on Sunday night by scoring goal No. 18 on the season in the second period, will play in his 1,000th game as a Philadelphia Flyer on Thursday March 17 at home against the Nashville Predators. It very much feels like that will be G’s last game as a Flyer, at least for the rest of this season.

And from there, it’s on to the trade deadline.

It’s an organizational imperative for Chuck Fletcher to get as much ammo as possible from his pending free agent veterans- Giroux, Derick Brassard, Justin Braun, Martin Jones and even MAYBE Keith Yandle.

There’s not much else to talk about, but we certainly gave it a shot on Postgame. Give it a listen.