The content never stops for the Broad Street Hockey podcast!

With a few days before the next game, Jim Jackson joined Bill Matz for a one-on-one interview to discuss Claude Giroux’s impending milestone- his 1,000th career regular season game.

JJ also answered questions on several other topics, including his broadcast partners, calling games remotely, the challenges of calling a season like the one the Philadelphia Flyers are currently having, and much more!