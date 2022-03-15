Tuesday Morning Fly By: Six days ‘til D-Day

*We are now officially less than a week away from the trade deadline, which for the first time in a long time feels... interesting. A lot of stuff could happen or nothing could happen and we’ll all be pissed off. Or no one cares. Hard to say. Anyhoo, Charlie’s latest Observations touch on the upcoming deadline, as well as the Flyers’ rock bottom. [The Athletic]

*Because somehow, on Sunday, the Flyers found a way to lose even harder than they’ve lost all season long. And that didn’t seem possible, honestly. [NBC Sports Philly]

*Speaking of the deadline, the Avalanche really look like such a perfect fit for G that it almost feels like it definitely won’t happen, because that’s how things go around here. But it could! [BSH]

*Mere MINUTES after typing the above (leaving it, for posterity), this happened. Soooo maybe not.

Ducks get a 2023 second-round pick and prospect Drew Helleson in return https://t.co/rEWM2x7QHl — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) March 14, 2022

*Mike Yeo was rightfully angry after Sunday’s loss, and suggested he might take to scratching players if they don’t get it together. Would love to see it, honestly. [Inquirer]

*Back to the deadline this really does seem like it might be an exciting one. It hasn’t been that big a day in a long time. [The Athletic]

*Auston Matthews can kiss that Lady Byng goodbye! [Pension Plan Puppets]

*And finally, to finish up: Claude Giroux. Being a Flyer was probably the thing that held him back most in his career. And somehow, he still doesn’t hate it here. [BSH]

*And finally finally, Bill Matz sat down with Jim Jackson to talk about Giroux’s legacy and what it means to be the voice of 1,000 games. [BSH]