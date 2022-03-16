Wednesday Morning Fly By: Grilled cheese for everyone

*If you’re heading to The Farg tomorrow (I know you hate the Flyers right now but seriously, if you can go, you should go. You won’t regret seeing Giroux off the right way) you’re in for a number of treats, including GRILLED CHEESE. [NBC Sports Philly]

*Another think you’re going to get tomorrow night? Cam York on the top pair with Ivan Provorov. Could be really fun! [Inquirer]

*One of the guys that will almost certainly be gone this time next week is Martin Jones, who could provide a lot of value to a team looking to make a push these playoffs. [NBC Sports Philly]

*The Blues need defense. A slightly used Justin Braun, perhaps? [St. Louis Game Time]

*The Colorado Avalanche made a trade that seemed very much like a salary dump yesterday. Interesting. [Mile High Hockey]

*Anyhoo the man of the hour, Claude Giroux. He brings a lot more than points to the table. [BSH]

*To the shock of no one, G’s teammates have nothing but the highest praise for their Captain. [Inquirer]

*And finally, there is no shortage of highlight reel-worthy plays in Claude Giroux’s 1,000 games with the Flyers. But these are the best ten. Without question. [BSH]