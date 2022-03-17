Thursday Morning Fly By: Happy Claude Giroux Day!

*It’s Claude Giroux’s big day, leading in to tonight’s big game, at which hopefully we will be seeing you. We’re all operating under the foregone conclusion that he’ll be gone by Monday, but technically, we don’t know that for sure. [ProHockeyTalk]

*But Claude still heads up pretty much every trade rumor board, list, whatever... so, you know, prepare yourself. Emotionally. [The Athletic]

*Also, don’t forget all the other guys that could get traded! Should get traded, more like it. [Inquirer]

*The latest 32 Thoughts is naturally focused on what’s to come before the deadline. [Sportsnet]

*Taking a look around the Metro for the week, with a focus on the buyers and the sellers. [Canes Country]

*In a bit of fun prospect news, Bobby (Orr) Brink is a Hobey Baker nominee! And maybe frontrunner? [SBN College Hockey]

*And finally, Claude Giroux is not only an outstanding hockey player, he’s also a ridiculous goofball. Or, was. The Flyers seem to have broken him but he used to be a lot of fun! [BSH]