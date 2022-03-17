Preview: Flyers take on the Predators in a landmark for the franchise

The Flyers will host the Nashville Predators tonight at the Wells Fargo Center as some sort of after-party to their ceremony honoring captain Claude Giroux and his 1,000th game. The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 7:00 p.m. EST, with puck drop coming at 7:15.

Flyers vs. Nashville Predators When: 7:00p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA TV: ESPN+, NBCSP Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic

Somehow, things have worked out so that Giroux’s millennium mark is coming just days before this season’s trade deadline in the final season of his current contract. Thanks to the Flyers’ futility this season (and last as well), Giroux is the biggest name on everyone’s trade radar, despite his expressed desire to remain in Philadelphia for his entire career and his full no movement clause.

It’s a happy coincidence; we all have an excuse to talk about him and honor him and have it double as a goodbye. Tonight’s ceremony may be under the guise of a statistical milestone, but it’s also not-so-secretly the capper to a Philadelphia farewell tour that now feels like it’s weeks-long at this point.

If the Flyers do trade Claude Giroux, he will have 1,000, 1,001, or 1,002 games played as a Flyer, as the deadline is on Monday. It was a tight squeeze, but they’ve made it.

So, about that game: the Flyers are generally pretty bad and the Predators are having a strong season at 35-21-4. Nashville has allowed the seventh-least goals per game this season and are likely to make the playoffs, either as a top three team in the Central or as a Western Conference wild card.

The Flyers have lost their last three, plus 11 of their last 13 (and, you know, 41 of their last 59), while the Preds are heating up with two wins in a row and 5 in their last 6. It’s not a game I would normally expect the Flyers to win, but if they could pull it out tonight, I wouldn’t ask for a single ‘nother win for the rest of the season.

Projected Flyers lines:

Morgan Frost—Claude Giroux—Travis Konecny

James van Riemsdyk—Derick Brassard—Cam Atkinson

Oskar Lindblom—Kevin Hayes—Joel Farabee

Gerry Mayhew—Patrick Brown—Zack MacEwen

Ivan Provorov—Cam York

Travis Sanheim—Rasmus Ristolainen

Keith Yandle—Justin Braun

Carter Hart

(Martin Jones)

Projected Predators lines:

Filip Forsberg—Ryan Johansen—Matt Duchene

Luke Kunin—Mikael Granlund—Eeli Tolvanen

Philip Tomasino—Michael McCarron—Nick Cousins

Tanner Jeannot—Colton Sissons—Yakov Trenin

Roman Josi—Dante Fabbro

Mattias Ekholm—Alexandre Carrier

Ben Harpur—Phillippe Myers

Juuse Saros

(David Rittich)

Keep an eye on:

Claude Giroux, who is currently the longest-tenured athlete in Philadelphia, with 15 seasons. There is only one athlete in all of Philadelphia sports history who has spent more than 15 seasons here: Mike Schmidt, who played for the Phillies for 18 seasons. There have been three other players with 15 seasons: Bobby Clarke for the Flyers and Jimmy Rollins and Steve Carlton for the Phillies.

Roman Josi, who is leading the Predators in points with 69 points in 54 games, an impressive feat for a defenseman.

Claude Giroux, who is currently the NHL’s fifth-longest tenured captain (behind Sidney Crosby, Jonathan Toews, Alex Ovechkin, and Ryan Getzlaf) and the Flyers’ longest tenured captain by seasons, by actual time, and by games played.

Filip Forsberg, is on his way to a career high in points in the last year of his contract. He’s got 55 in 47 games, on pace for 95 in an 82-game season.

Gavin Giroux, who has made many public appearances during his dad’s 15th season in the NHL, most notably at the All-Star Game, where he was spotted on the ice during the skills competition, in the locker room kicking those other All-Star kids asses at whatever they were doing, and in the stands waving at the ice.

Stray stats: