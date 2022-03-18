- The Philadelphia Flyers hosted the Nashville Predators during the celebration of Claude Giroux’s 1,000th game in the NHL and for the organization. And hey, they ended up winning! [Inquirer]
- On the latest Insider Trading, some TSN guys hypothesize where Giroux is heading before Monday’s trade deadline. Will it be the Florida Panthers, with them dangling young winger Owen Tippett as a trade piece? Will it be Joe Sakic’s Colorado Avalanche as they continue their avalanche of moves? Or some unknown darkhorse that better not be the New York Rangers? [TSN]
- Let’s get emotional by watching our very own Giroux tribute video. It’s okay to cry. [Broad Street Hockey]
- Claude Giroux’s 1,000th game is written in the stars. [Broad Street Hockey]
- Our captain forever, Claude Giroux essentially said his goodbye yesterday, but that doesn’t mean that he’s going to be gone, as his era lives on us forever. [Broad Street Hockey]
- Ever wonder who got to share the ice with Giroux during his 15-year career in Philadelphia? Well we have that list ready for you. [Broad Street Hockey]
- And finally, in our boisterous package of Giroux content, here’s his career in photos. [Broad Street Hockey]
Filed under:
Friday Morning Fly By: Our Captain
Today’s open discussion thread, complete with your daily dose of Flyers news and notes…
Loading comments...