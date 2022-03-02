Wednesday Morning Fly By: Back in the groove (losing)

*The Flyers are back in their comfy pants. The ones that make them feel safe, relaxed. The comfy pants are losing. Anyhoo, RECAP!

*This may surprise you but the Flyers would prefer to win games. The fools! [Inquirer]

*The whole Morgan Frost thing is annoying and frustrating for a million different reasons but at the end of the day, this is probably what the Flyers wanted to do with him all along. They just couldn’t. [NBC Sports Philly]

*Charlie’s latest Observations looks at the ways in which the Flyers are improving, despite the overall lack of result. [The Athletic]

*The NHL has some cool new technology it can use to track all kinds of in-game variables so naturally they’re using it to get more information about... faceoffs. Cool. [ProHockeyTalk]

*Obviously everything about the pandemic has been awful, and the disruptions to the hockey season have been an annoyance, but it has lead to some guys getting to live their NHL dreams. That’s pretty neat. [ESPN]

*Who would you say are this year’s front runners for the Norris Trophy? The voting for “best defensemen” is always a mixed bag, so it’s worth looking into the way these players are evaluated. [The Athletic]

*And finally, Alex Ovechkin’s sponsors are starting to react to his relationship with the Russian president. If you keep scrolling past the initial article in this link, you’ll see some quotes from the agent representing most Russian NHLers about what his clients are dealing with right now. Is punishing individuals for the actions of their home country fair? Not sure. Interested to know what you folks think. [ESPN]