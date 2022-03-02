An oily demise for the orange and black

The Philadelphia Flyers put up 39 shots, but somehow managed to not score a single goal against the Edmonton Oilers.

That’s right, the Oilers. Look, if you’re going to lose to the Oilers, at least make it fun. Let’s make it a 7-6 disaster of an 80s throwback game. Instead, the Flyers managed to give Mikko Koskinen his first shutout of the season. Leon Draisaitl scored, but when does Leon Draisaitl not score?

Wellllll, anyways, Steve filled in for Bill on the postgame and was joined by Steph, Kelly, and James at various points, Give it a listen!