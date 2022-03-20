The Tippett Era Has Begun!

The Philadelphia Flyers defeated the New York Islanders, 2-1, on Sunday afternoon at the Wells Fargo Center in the Flyers’ first official game of the post-Giroux era.

Kevin Hayes stepped up, scoring Philly’s two goals, in what could be the first audition for the captaincy, which Claude Giroux had held from January 15, 2013 up until he was traded on Saturday March 19, 2022.

Hayes, along with linemates Joel Farabee and Travis Konecny (two assists each), looked strong, as did Owen Tippett, making his debut a day after his acquisition from the Florida Panthers in exchange for Giroux.

There was plenty of talk on the postgame about Giroux, his exercising his No Movement Clause, Chuck Fletcher, and the situation this organization finds itself in now that the largest pre-deadline move has been made and Philadelphia’s (now former) longest-tenured athlete and the Flyers’ longest-tenured captain has been dealt to the team sitting atop the Eastern Conference standings.

