Flyperbole: Claude Giroux is no longer a Philadelphia Flyer

Steve and Ryan discuss the end of an era as the Philadelphia Flyers traded Claude Giroux to the Florida Panthers. The guys discuss the trade return, Giroux’s legacy with the team, and the players that will try to fill the 28 shaped hole in the Flyers’ lineup.

