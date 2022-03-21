 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Flyperbole: Claude Giroux is no longer a Philadelphia Flyer

Has the player that the Flyers are going to draft with this 2024 first round pick even been born yet?

By estebomb and Ryan Quigley
Claude Giroux says goodbye to the crowd in Philadelphia after his 1,000th game in the NHL
Heather Barry

Steve and Ryan discuss the end of an era as the Philadelphia Flyers traded Claude Giroux to the Florida Panthers. The guys discuss the trade return, Giroux’s legacy with the team, and the players that will try to fill the 28 shaped hole in the Flyers’ lineup.

