Monday Morning Fly By: On the other side

*Well, it happened. Claude Giroux is a Florida Panthers. Happy Deadline Day? [BSH]

*The return for the Giroux was, to be frank, underwhelming. But were we ever really going to think we got fair value for Claude Giroux? Hard to say. In any event, Charlie shines some light on why the trade went the way it did. [The Athletic]

*Chuck spoke to the media yesterday about the trade, had high praise for new guy Owen Tippett. [NBC Sports Philly]

*Some neutral third parties graded the trade, and the results will not surprise you. [The Athletic]

*So, the Flyers without Claude Giroux. It’s weird. And it leaves a hole that’s going to be tough for Mike Yeo to fill in-game. [NBC Sports Philly]

*Anyhoo, there was a game yesterday! And the Flyers won it! [BSH]

*So yeah, the trade deadline. Evidently, teams are still calling on Justin Braun. [NBC Sports Philly]

*The Maple Leafs are out of the discussion now though, as they landed themselves Mark Giordano from the Kraken for a song. [Pension Plan Puppets]

*Also, Robert Hagg is being reunited with his old pal Claude. Flyers South! [Litter Box Cats]

*In case you missed it, a new BSH Radio dropped Friday. A nice farewell to G. [BSH]

*And finally, one last time, O Captain, My Captain. [BSH]