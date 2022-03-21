Report: Flyers trade Derick Brassard to Edmonton Oilers for 2023 fourth-round pick

The 3 p.m. deadline came and went, but Chuck Fletcher and the Philadelphia Flyers reportedly got one last trade in at the horn.

The Flyers reportedly are trading Derick Brassard to the Edmonton Oilers, Mark Spector was first to report. Charlie O’Connor then confirmed the report that Brassard is being traded, and added that the return is a 2023 fourth-round pick.

Can report the return for Brassard is a 4th round pick in 2023. — Charlie O'Connor (@charlieo_conn) March 21, 2022

The Flyers reportedly are retaining 50% of Brassard’s $825,000 cap hit.

Here’s what we said about Brassard earlier on Monday:

“All things considered, Brassard has turned out to be one of the Flyers’ best offseason acquisitions. He was signed in late August to a one-year, $825k contract as a depth center option. When healthy, Brassard has played above that level. Brassard is somehow tied for 11th on the Flyers with 16 points (six goals, 10 assists) in 30 games. He’s also won 51% of his 196 faceoffs taken. Brassard has primarily played with Joel Farabee and Cam Atkinson on the Flyers’ “FAB” line, usually seeing second-line minutes. Like Braun, Brassard plays a responsible game that can add depth to a contender. He also has quite a bit of playoff experience. Brassard played in 117 playoff games for five different teams across eight years, including 18 games in 2020 with the Islanders. The Flyers will be lucky to get back much more than a fourth- or likely fifth-round pick for Brassard. It’ll be a trade for a contender like the Flyers made two years ago when they acquired Derek Grant and Nate Thompson: veteran insurance for a playoff run.”

The Oilers are in the thick of the playoff race and should make it given the fact that they have Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. Brassard should help their depth as a bottom-six center that can also play on the wing.

That makes three trades for Fletcher and the Flyers at the 2022 NHL trade deadline with Claude Giroux, Justin Braun, and Brassard all being moved.