Claude Giroux looks weird in Panthers gear, calls Flyers fans ‘passionate’ and ‘nuts’

Philadelphia Flyers captain Claude Giroux met with the media today for the first time as a member of the Florida Panthers. The longtime Flyers captain was traded to Florida on Saturday in a deal for Owen Tippett and two draft picks.

Giroux executed his no-movement clause to help facilitate a trade to Florida, which still hasn’t set in for some fans. Nevertheless, Giroux took the podium in Panthers gear for the first time today and we gotta say, it looks ... weird.

“My job is to come in here, blend in and help the team win.” - Claude Giroux has arrived in South Florida. pic.twitter.com/kX6iRyEFNl — David Dwork (@DavidDwork) March 21, 2022

Giroux had a few noteworthy quotes throughout the day, including a confirmation that the Panthers were at the top of his list.

“Florida is top of my list. If there’s a team I want to go to it’s here… I’m just happy the deal got done.”



Couldn’t be more excited to have you, @28CGiroux — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) March 21, 2022

Giroux is excited about the opportunity to play for the Panthers, a team that “was pretty annoying to play” against. “To be on their side now, it’s definitely very exciting. I had a chance to talk to coach today and that got me even more excited,” Giroux continued.

If Giroux was going to be traded, he wanted to go somewhere that he had a good chance to chase down a Stanley Cup. He believes that Florida is that destination.

Giroux on chasing a Cup with the Cats:



“That’s the reason I’m here. I’m here to win. I’m here to help the team win. That’s the reason this trade happened. I think this team has a chance to go far in the playoffs. … I think I can help this team. It’s time to go to work.” pic.twitter.com/CoBhCMHkPx — Jameson Olive (@JamesonCoop) March 21, 2022

Of course, Giroux couldn’t go without talking about –– and praising –– Flyers fans.

“I knew it was going to be hard [to leave], but I didn’t think it’d be that emotional,” he said. “It was tough.”

After meeting with the Panthers media, Giroux joined ESPN’s trade deadline coverage and had even more to say about Flyers fans.

"The last four days, the fans have been unbelievable ... they're passionate, they're intense, they're nuts. That's the kind of fans you want to play for. When the game's intense, you know you can count on 'em."



- Claude Giroux on Flyers fans pic.twitter.com/yyLJXoUfWV — Ryan Gilbert (@RGilbertSOP) March 21, 2022

Giroux got one final sendoff from Flyers fans on Thursday, his 1000th game with the club. The Flyers came from behind to win that one for Giroux, who was teary-eyed while skating on the ice after the game.

He recorded 900 points (291 goals, 609 assists) in his 1000 games across 15 seasons with the Flyers. He is a franchise icon and will always be welcomed back with open arms; possibly as soon as this summer.