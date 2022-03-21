 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Claude Giroux looks weird in Panthers gear, calls Flyers fans ‘passionate’ and ‘nuts’

Claude Giroux doesn’t look right in anything but orange and black.

By Ryan Gilbert
Nashville Predators v Philadelphia Flyers Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Philadelphia Flyers captain Claude Giroux met with the media today for the first time as a member of the Florida Panthers. The longtime Flyers captain was traded to Florida on Saturday in a deal for Owen Tippett and two draft picks.

Giroux executed his no-movement clause to help facilitate a trade to Florida, which still hasn’t set in for some fans. Nevertheless, Giroux took the podium in Panthers gear for the first time today and we gotta say, it looks ... weird.

Giroux had a few noteworthy quotes throughout the day, including a confirmation that the Panthers were at the top of his list.

Giroux is excited about the opportunity to play for the Panthers, a team that “was pretty annoying to play” against. “To be on their side now, it’s definitely very exciting. I had a chance to talk to coach today and that got me even more excited,” Giroux continued.

If Giroux was going to be traded, he wanted to go somewhere that he had a good chance to chase down a Stanley Cup. He believes that Florida is that destination.

Of course, Giroux couldn’t go without talking about –– and praising –– Flyers fans.

“I knew it was going to be hard [to leave], but I didn’t think it’d be that emotional,” he said. “It was tough.”

After meeting with the Panthers media, Giroux joined ESPN’s trade deadline coverage and had even more to say about Flyers fans.

Giroux got one final sendoff from Flyers fans on Thursday, his 1000th game with the club. The Flyers came from behind to win that one for Giroux, who was teary-eyed while skating on the ice after the game.

He recorded 900 points (291 goals, 609 assists) in his 1000 games across 15 seasons with the Flyers. He is a franchise icon and will always be welcomed back with open arms; possibly as soon as this summer.

