Tuesday Morning Fly By: Chucky Two Trades returns

*Yesterday Chuck woke up and decided to resurrect his old alter ego: Chucky Two Trades. The Flyers made precisely two trades on deadline day, first moving Justin Braun out... [BSH]

*... and then, as the final minutes of the day ticked away, trading Derick Brassard. [BSH]

*Brassard went out West to the Edmonton Oilers but Chuck traded Braun to the Rangers. It’s always surprising when trades go down in-division. [NBC Sports Philly]

*Here’s what our pals over at the Rangers blog had to say about the move. [Blueshirt Banter]

*Some folks graded the Braun trade, and we did better than the grades that came out for the Giroux trade, so that’s something. [The Athletic]

*On the whole, it was another relatively boring trade deadline. The biggest move, one could argue, was the Minnesota Wild rescuing acquiring Marc-Andre Fleury from the Blackhawks. [Hockey Wilderness]

*Full list of trades over at the TSN TradeCentre Trade Tracker.

*We got our first look at Claude Giroux in Panthers gear yesterday, and it was really weird. But he clearly still has love for the Flyers. Fans, in particular. [BSH]

*But yeah, seeing him in front of that Florida Panthers logo was just... weird. Because for as long as many of us can remember, Claude Giroux was the Flyers. [Inquirer]

*And finally, in case you missed it amidst all of the trade frenzy, a new Flyperbole dropped yesterday! Enjoy, pals. [BSH]