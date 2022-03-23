Wednesday Morning Fly By: Zack attack

*Zack MacEwen is fun, huh? Oh, Flyers lost. RECAP!

I plan to curate a formal goodbye but for now I wanted to acknowledge this change. Philly will always be a major part of me and my family. This picture seemed fitting. Thank you for absolutely everything❤️ pic.twitter.com/gzNm1gp5kZ — Claude Giroux (@28CGiroux) March 22, 2022

*Chuck made use of those freed up contract slots yesterday, signing one of the top Phantoms to an NHL deal. [BSH]

*We also got a few little injury updates from the team. [NBC Sports Philly]

*Monday’s deadline went precisely as most people expected it to. And that’s fine. [Inquirer]

*It is, however, a pretty strong indictment of the organization that they had to sell two years in a row. [NBC Sports Philly]

*And now, with the trades done and over with, the focus turns squarely toward the future. [The Athletic]

*And we’ll put a bow on the trade deadline with a ranking of all 32 team’s Monday moves. [The Athletic]

*Owen Tippett looked good in this first game! Which is good! [BSH]

*So, who’d you like to see get the C next season? [BSH]

*Heading over to the Panthers blog to check in on how excited they are to have Claude Giroux on their team. [Little Box Cats]

*The Panthers aren’t going to have a cake walk to the Conference Final, though, as a few teams in the East got better Monday afternoon. [ProHockeyTalk]

*New BSH Radio dropped yesterday! [BSH]

*And finally, if nothing else, we — the fans, the City — made sure G knew he was loved before he left. And that’s really, really nice. [BSH]