Biggest win of the season

The Philadelphia Flyers lost in regulation to the Detroit Red Wings, 6-3, on Tuesday night at Little Caesars Arena, marking one of the biggest wins of the season.

Every no-point effort is huge in increasing the Flyers’ chances in the 2022 Draft Lottery, and losing on a night that the New Jersey Devils somehow beat Igor Shesterkin and the New York Rangers, and the Seattle Kraken are playing the Arizona Coyotes, guaranteeing at least one of them adds points in the standings, the result tonight was one of Philly’s most important yet.

With only 19 games left it is important not to waste this horrendous season, and the Flyers seem intent on making sure they don’t.

On Tuesday, all three of Keith Yandle, Nick Seeler and Kevin Connauton were dressed, and the $25.5 million man Rasmus Ristolainen played one of the worst periods of any Flyer in the opening frame, ensuring the Orange and Black would not add harmful standings points.

Anyway, we talked about the big loss*, getting sucked back into Travis Konecny, evaluations over the final 20 games and much more on the postgame. Give it a listen!