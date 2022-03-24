A 2022 NCAA Tournament guide for Flyers fans

It’s that time of year again folks! The NCAA Tournament kicks off this afternoon and we are just a few weeks away from having a new national champion (or not! Unless UMass pulls off a repeat). But before we get there, we have to get through the regionals.

The Flyers don’t have all of their prospects in the tournament this year, but they are still very well represented. We’ll see them in three of the four regionals (of course they’re playing everywhere but Allentown) and representing five different teams. You can check out the schedule below, with when and how to watch, and which prospect you should keep an eye on in each game.

Albany Regional

Thursday, March 24, 12:00 PM ET

No. 1 Minnesota St. vs. No. 4 Harvard

Where to watch: ESPNU, ESPN+

Who to watch: No Flyers prospects here.

Thursday, March 24, 6:00 PM ET

No. 2 North Dakota vs. No. 3 Notre Dame

Where to watch: ESPNU, ESPN+

Who to watch: Gavin Hain (North Dakota)

Saturday, March 26, 4:00 PM/6:30 PM ET

Albany Regional Championship

Where to watch: ESPNU, ESPN+

Allentown Regional

Friday, March 25, 3 PM ET

No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 4 American Int’l

Where to watch: ESPNU, ESPN+

Who to watch: No Flyers prospects here, but this is all Cam York’s old pals at Michigan. So maybe watch them?

Friday, March 25, 8 PM ET

No. 2 Quinnipiac vs. No. 3 St. Cloud St.

Where to watch: ESPNU, ESPN+

Who to watch: No Flyers prospects here.

Sunday, March 27, 4 PM/6:30 PM ET

Allentown Regional Championship

Where to watch: ESPN2, ESPN+

Loveland Regional

Thursday, March 24, 3 PM ET

No. 2 Minnesota Duluth vs. No. 3 Michigan Tech

Where to watch: ESPNU, ESPN+

Who to watch: Noah Cates (UMD)

Thursday, March 24, 9 PM ET

No. 1 Denver vs. No. 4 UMass Lowell

Where to watch: ESPNU, ESPN+

Who to watch: Bobby Brink (Denver)

Saturday, March 26, 4 PM/6:30 PM ET

Loveland Regional Championship

Where to watch: ESPNU, ESPN+

Worcester Regional

Friday, March 25, 12:00 ET

No. 1 Western Michigan vs. No. 4 Northeastern

Where to watch: ESPNU, ESPN+

Who to watch: Ronnie Attard (Western Michigan)

Friday, March 25, 6 PM ET

No. 2 Minnesota vs. No. 3 Massachusetts

Where to watch: ESPNU, ESPN+

Who to watch: Bryce Brodzinski (Minnesota)

Sunday, March 27, 4 PM/6:30 PM ET

Worcester Regional Championship

Where to watch: ESPNU, ESPN+

We’ve got a whole lot of college hockey on deck this week, which is great news if you’re already into it, and a great chance to try it out if you’re wondering what people like Maddie (that’s me!) are always going on about. These games are a lot of fun on their own, and certainly more fun than... whatever the Flyers are doing right now. But we’ll leave that one there.

We just hope all of the teams have fun.