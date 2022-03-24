Thursday Morning Fly By: Less than 20

*Remember that Phantoms player the Flyers signed just a couple days ago? He’ll be up with the big boys already, it would seem:

Transaction: We have recalled forward Hayden Hodgson on emergency conditions from the @LVPhantoms (AHL).

@96_hodgson will wear #42 and be available for #PHIvsSTL on Thursday at 8PM ET (@ESPN+ and @975TheFanatic). pic.twitter.com/OXcvNEfIkg — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) March 23, 2022

*The NCAA Men’s Hockey Tournament kicks off today and there are a few Flyers to keep an eye on. [Inquirer]

*Speaking of, how’s about a prospect report? Well here’s the Prospect Report! [BSH]

*The latest 32 Thoughts, with quite a few centered on your Flyers. [Sportsnet]

*It’s hard to care much about what the rest of the division is doing when the Flyers are in the basement, but still, it’s worth taking a look around the Metro to see where things stand post-deadline. [Canes Country]

*Here’s something you don’t see every day: the league cancelling a trade because the player’s original team somehow failed to remember that their player had a NMC. Whoopsie. [ProHockeyTalk]

*And finally, even when your team stinks (The Flyers), it’s really freaking expensive to go to an NHL hockey game. [The Athletic]