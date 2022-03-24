 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Thursday Morning Fly By: Less than 20

Today’s open discussion thread, complete with your daily dose of Flyers news and notes…

By Kelly Hinkle
NHL: MAR 22 Flyers at Red Wings Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

*Remember that Phantoms player the Flyers signed just a couple days ago? He’ll be up with the big boys already, it would seem:

*The NCAA Men’s Hockey Tournament kicks off today and there are a few Flyers to keep an eye on. [Inquirer]

*Speaking of, how’s about a prospect report? Well here’s the Prospect Report! [BSH]

*The latest 32 Thoughts, with quite a few centered on your Flyers. [Sportsnet]

*It’s hard to care much about what the rest of the division is doing when the Flyers are in the basement, but still, it’s worth taking a look around the Metro to see where things stand post-deadline. [Canes Country]

*Here’s something you don’t see every day: the league cancelling a trade because the player’s original team somehow failed to remember that their player had a NMC. Whoopsie. [ProHockeyTalk]

*And finally, even when your team stinks (The Flyers), it’s really freaking expensive to go to an NHL hockey game. [The Athletic]

