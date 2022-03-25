Friday Morning Fly By: So much winning

*So Hayden Hodgson, eh? Glad this career AHLer who will not be a regular contributor to this team going forward is getting the time to shine. Okay, that’s snarky... it’s always cool to see a guy get to live out his NHL dream. And score a goal! Good for him. I hope he had fun out there. Anyway, the Flyers are doing that annoying thing where they win a lot when it’s no longer good for them to do so. RECAP!

*It was our first look at Hodgson last night as well as Joel Farabee at center, which is interesting. [Inquirer]

*Claude Giroux played his first game as a Panthers last night, and he did really well! Of course he did. Looked weird, though. [NBC Sports Philly]

*The Flyers picked up some defensive depth from the Maple Leafs yesterday. Purely Phantoms move, really. [Pension Plan Puppets]

*Lots of Flyers kids playing in the NCAA tourney right now. [BSH]

*It really looks like the Vegas Golden Knights might miss the playoffs which is pretty wild, considering what this team looks like on paper. [FiveThirtyEight]

*A power ranking using tweets; why not? [Sportsnet]

*Because the NHL hates fun and also the idea of the players getting paid money, they’re looking to make a rule to stop teams from Doing A Kucherov for the playoffs. Stupidest league. [TSN]

*And finally, the Flyers will be playing the Avalanche in Denver tonight and if you’re wondering just how a team like the Flyers can beat a team as good as the Avs? Just beat the crap out of them, apparently. [Mile High Hockey]