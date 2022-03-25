Please don’t start winning now

For the first time in 2022, the Philadelphia Flyers won a game away from the Wells Fargo Center.

Philly came into St. Louis on Thursday night 0-11-1 on the road since the beginning of the new year, and losers of 13 straight away from home. The Flyers’ last road win was December 29 at Seattle, 3-2 in overtime. The last time the Orange and Black won in regulation on the road was December 11 at Arizona. That was 15 straight away games without a regulation win before defeating the Blues at Enterprise Center.

Travis Konecny netted a pair of goals, marking his first multi-goal game of the season, and first since his hat trick on January 15, 2021, the second game of last season.

TK went 109 games between multi-goal efforts. Astounding.

But it wasn’t all eye-roll inducing success tonight, as Hayden Hodgson had a moment worth actually celebrating.

After spending the majority of his career in the ECHL after graduating from the OHL, Hodgson scored 18 goals and 29 points for the Lehigh Valley Phantoms before earning his promotion to the Flyers on Thursday, and he wasted no time leaving his mark in the best league in the world’s scoresheet, registering an assist on TK’s first goal less than 7 minutes into the game, and then potting a goal of his own off a Kevin Hayes rebound in the third period.

So, at least that was cool.

And if you’re worried about draft lottery positioning, don’t fear, the Colorado Avalanche are here!

The Flyers have to play the second of a back-to-back in altitude on Friday night, before going to Nashville and Minnesota. Then, they come home for back-to-backs against the Maple Leafs and Rangers.

So while tonight was a perfect opportunity to lose in regulation spoiled by Jordan Binnington’s inability to stop the puck, it should be a week or two before we have to worry about adding any of these pesky standings points again.

Anyway, listen to the postgame.