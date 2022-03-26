 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Flyperbole: The Life and Times of Chuckie Two Trades

The Nextel walkie phone was a menace to society.

By estebomb and Ryan Quigley
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NHL: Philadelphia Flyers at St. Louis Blues Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Steve and Ryan take a trip down memory lane to discuss Chuck Fletcher’s moves as general manager of the Philadelphia Flyers. The guys also discuss Claude Giroux’s love of arm wrestling, dental hygiene, and some of the worst technology of all time.

Make sure to follow us on twitter @Flyperbole and @ryanquigz. Also, follow @BSH_Radio and don’t forget to rate us on iTunes! You can find the entire Broad Street Hockey audio offerings in the following places: iTunes, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and RSS.

More From Broad Street Hockey

Loading comments...