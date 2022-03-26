Flyperbole: The Life and Times of Chuckie Two Trades

Steve and Ryan take a trip down memory lane to discuss Chuck Fletcher’s moves as general manager of the Philadelphia Flyers. The guys also discuss Claude Giroux’s love of arm wrestling, dental hygiene, and some of the worst technology of all time.

