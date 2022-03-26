Mile (High) Away

We could talk about how Carter Hart actually played well, despite giving up 6 goals on 51 shots.

We could talk about how Nazem Kadri is going to get a big bag of money from Chuck Fletcher this Summer.

We could even talk about how Zack MacEwen scored a highlight-worthy goal.

But really, this game was about one thing: no matter how much the Philadelphia Flyers do this offseason, they are so far behind the Colorado Avalanche, Florida Panthers, Carolina Hurricanes, Tampa Bay Lightning, Toronto Maple Leafs and Calgary Flames in terms of high-end talent, there just does not seem to be a true path to contending for a Stanley Cup with this iteration of the Flyers.

They can get better, no doubt.

If Sean Couturier, Kevin Hayes and Ryan Ellis are healthy, and the front office makes some much needed additions, plus maybe they get a little lucky in the draft, and with the further development of Joel Farabee and Owen Tippett, sure this team could be in the top-3 of the Metropolitan Division, firmly in a Playoff spot.

But to compete for a Cup?

Shit.

They’re miles away.