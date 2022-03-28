Monday Morning Fly By: More fun losses, please

*The Flyers went into Nashville and delivered a fun hockey game that ended in a regulation loss, which is kinda the ideal outcome at this point. RECAP!

*The Avalanche game on Friday went about as expected, with the Flyers looking like a D3 club team against the (arguably) best team in the league. Here’s what we learned. [BSH]

*Kevin Hayes is finally starting to feel like himself, which is good news for the Next Year Flyers. Right now though more good players is a bit of a hinderance. But seriously though, great to see Kevin looking good again. [Inquirer]

*The Flyers announced yesterday that they’ve signed Noah Cates to his ELC. That’s fun. [BSH]

*Charlie did a mailbag, which is always great. This one focuses most on the team moving forward. [The Athletic]

*Jake Voracek still refuses to shoot the puck. And he’s still an asset to the Blue Jackets, just like he was here. It’s funny. [ProHockeyTalk]

*And finally, a new Flyperbole dropped on Saturday, just in case you missed it. Great way to pass some time on a Monday. [BSH]