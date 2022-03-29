Tuesday Morning Fly By: Bring on the wild loss

*If Sunday’s game was a fun loss, maybe tonight we’ll get a wild one? Get it? Because they’re playing the Minnesota Wild? Very clever, I know. Anyhoo, you know how Chuck plans to make this team a success next season? Well good news is that has practically never worked! [BSH]

*Tonight will be Noah Cates’ debut with the Flyers and he is from Minnesota, so that’s pretty neat for him.

*Phil Kessel is still coming for Keith Yandle. And he won’t stop coming. [ProHockeyTalk]

*Is it surprising to you that the Washington Capitals are creeping into the Cup conversation? It feels surprising. [Sportsnet]

*The GMs are doing their little cabal meeting down in Florida and they’re continuing to focus on ways to make the game less fun, such as extending the salary cap into the playoffs. [The Athletic]

*Every now and again a super interesting article about a thing you probably never thought about pops up and it’s a real delight. Like this article about how colorblind NHL players see the game. It’s so interesting! [FiveThirtyEight]

*And finally, Kimmo Timonen had a lot to say about the Flyers recently and you’ll want to read every word of it. [BSH]