Thursday Morning Fly By: Let’s get wild

*The Wild are in town tonight, first time this season. How thrilling! Just like many other teams this season, they’re looking to turn the ship around tonight against the lowly Flyers. This is life now. Anyhoo, here’s what we learned from Tuesday’s loss to the Oilers. [BSH]

*If you are heading down to The Farg tonight, you’ll no longer need a mask. In case you didn’t know. [NBC Sports Philly]

*Pierre LeBrun offered a little Claude Giroux update late Tuesday, nothing earth-shattering, but just in case you missed it. [BSH]

*After a bit of an up-and-down pro start in the AHL, Isaac Ratcliffe really is making the most of his chance with the Flyers. [Inquirer]

*The latest 32 Thoughts seems to confirm that Chuck Fletcher is, indeed, going to try really hard to sign Rasmus Ristolainen. [Sportsnet]

*Prospect Report!!! [BSH]

*Who’d you choose as the Flyers’ MVP for the month of February? ESPN’s pick makes a lot of sense to me, but if social media is any indication it’ll be a bit divisive among Flyers fans. [ESPN]

*The Teams Canada and USA women’s hockey teams will meet up for a “friendly” — as friendly as these two teams can be — in Pittsburgh later this month. [Pensburgh]

*And finally, DGB ranks 10-game winning streaks by which were the realest. Or which were the most fake. I’m not explaining it well; go read, the Flyers fall right where they ought to. [The Athletic]