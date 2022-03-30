Wednesday Morning Fly By: Better late than never!

*Sorry. The game last night! The Flyers are out of the playoffs! RECAP!

*We’ve got another college kid joining Noah Cates, as Ronnie Attard signed his ELC yesterday. [BSH]

*Charlie’s got a look into the Flyers’ recent moves as we head into the final (FINALLY) month of the season. For us, anyway. [The Athletic]

*A local team just did itself quite proud at the recent Club Hockey National Championship tourney, which is pretty neat. [Inquirer]

*The fights in hockey are all fun and games (literally) until your best player has broken his hand a month out of the playoffs. Just ask the Colorado Avalanche. [Mile High Hockey]

*We all learned yesterday that Eugene Melnyk, the owner of the Ottawa Senators, passes away. Thoughts are with his family. [Silver Seven Sens]

*And finally, a few Big Things came out of the GM meetings yesterday, and the biggest was probably the news that the salary cap will be going up next year. Not a lot, but it’s something! [ProHockeyTalk]