Only April remains

The Philadelphia Flyers lost to the Minnesota Wild, 4-1, at Xcel Energy Center on Tuesday night. The regulation loss officially ended Philly’s playoff hopes, although those dreams were dead back around Christmas.

But now, having wrapped up the March portion of the schedule, all that stands between the Orange and Black and one of the most important off-seasons in franchise history are 15 April games.

Saturday 4/2 vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

Sunday 4/3 @ New York Rangers

Tuesday 4/5 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

Thursday 4/7 @ Columbus Blue jackets

Saturday 4/9 vs. Anaheim Ducks

Tuesday 4/12 @ Washington Capitals

Wednesday 4/13 vs. New York Rangers

Saturday 4/16 @ Buffalo Sabres

Sunday 4/17 vs. Buffalo Sabres

Tuesday 4/19 @ Toronto Maple Leafs

Wednesday 4/20 Happy Birthday Shayne Gostisbehere!

Thursday 4/21 @ Montreal Canadiens

Sunday 4/24 vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

Monday 4/25 @ Chicago Blackhawks

Wednesday 4/27 @ Winnipeg Jets

Friday 4/29 vs. Ottawa Senators

That’s it. We’re so close, fam. So close.

Oh, and Morgan Frost scored the Flyers’ lone goal tonight, giving him three for the season. He now has more goals than Zack MacEwen.

And big props to Nick Seeler for his scrap on Tuesday with Nicolas Deslauriers. Kid can throw and definitely isn’t intimidated out there. Philadelphia needs A TON of talent, but they could use some players with Seeler’s edge. But also, way more skill.

That’s it. Listen to the Postgame.