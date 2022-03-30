Only April remains

The Philadelphia Flyers lost to the Minnesota Wild, 4-1, at Xcel Energy Center on Tuesday night. The regulation loss officially ended Philly’s playoff hopes, although those dreams were dead back around Christmas.
But now, having wrapped up the March portion of the schedule, all that stands between the Orange and Black and one of the most important off-seasons in franchise history are 15 April games.
Saturday 4/2 vs. Toronto Maple Leafs
Sunday 4/3 @ New York Rangers
Tuesday 4/5 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets
Thursday 4/7 @ Columbus Blue jackets
Saturday 4/9 vs. Anaheim Ducks
Tuesday 4/12 @ Washington Capitals
Wednesday 4/13 vs. New York Rangers
Saturday 4/16 @ Buffalo Sabres
Sunday 4/17 vs. Buffalo Sabres
Tuesday 4/19 @ Toronto Maple Leafs
Thursday 4/21 @ Montreal Canadiens
Thursday 4/21 @ Montreal Canadiens
Sunday 4/24 vs. Pittsburgh Penguins
Monday 4/25 @ Chicago Blackhawks
Wednesday 4/27 @ Winnipeg Jets
Friday 4/29 vs. Ottawa Senators
That’s it. We’re so close, fam. So close.
Oh, and Morgan Frost scored the Flyers’ lone goal tonight, giving him three for the season. He now has more goals than Zack MacEwen.
And big props to Nick Seeler for his scrap on Tuesday with Nicolas Deslauriers. Kid can throw and definitely isn’t intimidated out there. Philadelphia needs A TON of talent, but they could use some players with Seeler’s edge. But also, way more skill.
That’s it. Listen to the Postgame.
