Thursday Morning Fly By: That’ll do it for March

*It feels like there should be a game tonight, but for whatever reason the Flyers are off until Saturday. And somehow it’s the last day of March. Everything is weird. Anyhoo, here’s what we learned from that loss in Minnesota. [BSH]

*Despite the loss it was surely a fun night for Noah Cates, whose friends and family were able to cheer him on at his first NHL game. [Inquirer]

*Let’s take a look around the Metro, see how things are shaping up for the playoff teams in the home stretch. [Canes Country]

*This will be Sidney Crosby’s seventeenth point-per-game season. That’s nuts. [Pensburgh]

*The NHL GMs, like the rest of us, are glad that life is getting back to normal such that they can have their little secret meeting down south at the beach rather than over stupid boring Zoom. [TSN]

*Remember how, during the pandemic season, there were a lot of AHL-style series against the same team over the course of a few nights, and it was really fun to see how heated things got between the two teams? Home-and-homes are like little mini versions of that. They’re fun. [The Cannon]

*Could goal differential be the one stat that can tell you more about the state of a team than any other? [Sportsnet]

*Sure we have nothing to live for, hockey-wise, here in Philadelphia, but there will be a lot of exciting NHL action to watch in this last month, should you choose to partake. [ESPN]

*And finally, considering how little sense many of the NHL’s current rules make, why not just make them even more insane. DGB has many good ideas. [The Athletic]