Sure the playoffs have been out of the question since before Christmas, something about the Flyers being officially eliminated feels more... final. As such, the gang turns toward the offseason, which leads to some talk about Chuck Fletcher as GM, the moves that need to be made, and what we’re looking forward to seeing in the last 15 games.
BSH Radio #349: Switching into offseason mode
In which the gang looks ahead now that the playoffs are officially out of the picture.
